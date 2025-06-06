Vernon's NexusBC Community Resource Centre offers numerous programs for seniors

Photo: NexusBC June 3 to 9 is BC Seniors Week, and the Vernon-based NexusBC Community Resource Centre is inviting seniors and their families to discover the range of services they offer.

NexusBC Community Resource Centre is celebrating seniors.

June 3 to 9 is B.C. Seniors Week, and the Vernon-based centre is inviting seniors and their families to discover the range of services designed to support independence, well-being and connection for older adults.

Lee Brinkman, manager of events and marketing, said NexusBC is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for seniors through comprehensive programs including health and wellness support, social engagement opportunities, and access to vital resources.

“Whether you’re seeking assistance with living independently, looking for social activities, or need guidance navigating healthcare and community services, NexusBC is here to help,” she said in a press release.

Some of the key services available in Vernon include:

Friendly visits to reduce isolation

Information and referral services for health, housing, and financial help

Caregiver support

Seniors housing guide

Educational workshops and social events promoting active aging

Food security support

Community gardens

“B.C. Seniors Week is the perfect time to recognize the contributions of older adults in our community and to encourage seniors to access programs that promote their independence and well-being,” Brinkman said

To learn more about NexusBC’s programs and services available in Vernon, click here or contact NexusBC directly at 250-545-0585.