Vernon RCMP issue water safety reminders in wake of drownings

Photo: Contributed Police seen at Evely Park on Saturday.

Vernon RCMP are reminding the public to stay safe on the water amid rising temperatures and people heading out to enjoy lakes and rivers.

The reminder comes just days after the Kelowna RCMP issued a similar urge following two separate instances of bodies being pulled from Okanagan Lake.

On May 31, Vernon RCMP found a woman's body near the Evely Recreation Site on Westside Road. She'd gone missing the day before while swimming with her kayak and was found without a life jacket on.

On June 2, another body was pulled from the lake near Kelowna’s City Park – details are not being made public about the incident.

Const. Chris Terleski, with the Vernon RCMP, said people on the water should always wear a properly fitted life jacket and avoid drugs and alcohol before and while on the water.

“A day on the water can turn tragic in an instant if safety isn’t taken seriously. Make smart choices and look out for each other,” said Terleski.

People should also ensure water crafts are equipped with required safety equipment,

Whether boating, swimming, paddleboarding, or simply relaxing near the shoreline, taking basic safety precautions can help prevent accidents and save lives, said Terleski.

Boaters are encouraged to review the Transport Canada Safe Boating Guide, which outlines the rules, responsibilities, and essential safety tips for recreational boaters.