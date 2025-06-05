Nominees announced for 2025 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Sports Awards

Photo: Ann Holmes Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion Lillian Marchand (left) is presented with the 2024 North Okanagan Athlete of the Year award by Dan Currie of Tim Hortons and Ann Holmes, selection committee chair.

Nominees have been announced for the 2025 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Sports Awards.

The awards aim to honour the best athletes, teams and leaders in the North Okanagan for the year through Leadership, Team of the Year, and Athlete of the Year awards.

Up for the leadership award is Norm Crerar who's involved with various sports and SilverStar Resort, Steve Feedham who's the founder of Vernon and Area Senior Slo-Pitch League, Mike Grace who's a school administrator and school sports coach, and Diana Wenzlaff who organizes local running events.

There's two teams in the running for Team of the Year: Vernon Secondary School senior girls basketball team that placed third at provincials, and the Seaton Secondary school girls gymnastics team that won gold at provincials.

Up for the Athlete of the Year award is basketball player Cassandra Brown, gymnast Shayla Flanagan, Ultra athlete Shanda Hill, and rower/biathlonist Sierra Monroe.

The award dates back to 1993 when former NHL forward Brent Gilchrist was named the first Athlete of the Year. The winners are chosen by a selection committee made up of community members.

Awards will be handed out June. 11 in front of city hall, and the public is welcome to attend.