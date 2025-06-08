Vernon's Family Resource Centre offering mental health support

Photo: Pexels June 10 to 16 is Men’s Mental Health Week and Vernon's Family Resource Centre (FRC) is encouraging men across the North Okanagan to take steps toward healing by accessing the mental health support they deserve.

For generations, there has been a societal stigma for men to discuss mental health challenges.

But more people are understanding it is alright for everyone to address mental-health concerns, and reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness.

FRC offers free, affordable counselling and support services tailored to men facing issues such as trauma, stress, grief, anger, relationship challenges and isolation.

Services include one-on-one trauma counselling and solution-focused counselling, as well as workshops on anger management and parenting through emotion.

FRC also runs Man Cave, a monthly men’s activity group.

“There’s still a stigma around men asking for help, but that’s changing,” said Jim Swingle, executive director of FRC. “Our doors are open to any man who’s struggling, whether it’s with a specific trauma or just the weight of life.”

Swingle said the centre's trauma-informed approach focuses on creating a safe, respectful and confidential environment. Counselling is offered in person or virtually, with no referral necessary and sliding-scale fees for those in financial need.

While Men’s Mental Health Week highlights the importance of checking in, FRC reminds the community that support is available year-round.

“We want men to know that asking for help isn’t a weakness — it’s strength,” said Gabe Newman, counsellor at the FRC and facilitator of the Man Cave group. “There is support, and there is hope.”

The Family Resource Centre is a charitable non-profit that provides free and affordable counselling, mental health services, support groups, and other programs to residents of the Okanagan.

For more information, visit their website, call them at 250-545-3390, or email them at [email protected].