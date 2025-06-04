Vernon truck driver urges caution after pick-up pulls out from side road, gets hit by big truck

Brandan Buska wants people to realize they need to be more careful around large trucks.

The Vernon man has been a commercial driver for the past eight years and has had numerous close calls, but on Tuesday he was involved in an accident he had no chance of avoiding.

Buska was heading towards Vernon on Highway 97 in his 45,000-pound truck when the driver of an Dodge pick up pulled out from Old Kamloops Road, giving the experienced driver no chance to avoid a collision that sent the pick up spinning and tore off one of the rear wheels.

He managed to stop the big truck quickly, and avoided what could have been a much more serious incident.

“I was hauling methanol, an extremely flammable liquid with a flash point of 11-degrees Celsius,” Buska told Castanet. “No damage was done to my load, and there were no leaks or spills from the product I was hauling. If there was anything that could have caused a fire or a spark, it could have been bad.”

A dash cam video shows Buska had only a second of reaction time as the grey truck pulled out in front of him. Because he was coming up to a corner, Buska said he had already slowed down to just over 70 km/h when the accident happened.

“There were two younger girls in the truck and at no point did the driver look left or right,” he said.

Buska can't stress enough the need for people to be extra careful on the road, especially around big trucks.

In September 2022, Buska was involved in a similar accident where once again a vehicle pulled out in front of him.

“I really wish people would understand heavy commercial trucks take longer to stop simply because of the weight,” he said. “It's not a lack of brake performance. The brakes on these trucks are extremely powerful and when the trucks are empty the do stop quickly.”

However, when the big truck is loaded, it is much heavier and needs a longer distance to stop.

“I would say 90 per cent of the days I am on the road there are close encounters. It's not just people who are ignorant to the size and weight of semis, most of it is literally people do not look.

“The same people who pull out in front of big trucks, they are pulling out in front of regular traffic too. The difference is most regular passenger cars and trucks can stop a lot quicker.”

Vernon RCMP said no injuries were reported to police.