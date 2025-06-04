BC SPCA rescues 34 Bengal cats from 'irresponsible breeder'

Photo: BC SPCA 34 Bengal cats were seized by BC SPCA from a Vernon property.

The BC SPCA recently seized 34 Bengal cats living in dirty cages with overflowing litter boxes from a Vernon property.

Eileen Drever, with the SPCA said animal protection officers seized the cats on May 28. When entering the room the cats were kept in an overwhelming stench of urine and ammonia stung protection officers eyes.

“We were alerted to this situation by someone who visited the property. They were considering buying a cat from the breeder and were concerned about the conditions the cats were living in," said Drever.

"This is yet another devastating example of irresponsible breeding, where innocent animals suffer the consequences."

She said a gas test of ammonia registered at the highest level, which can lead to severe respiratory irritation and, in extreme cases, even ulceration of the eyes.

Cat crates were stacked on top of each other, and in one case multiple cats were crammed into a single cage. Manager of BC SPCA in Kelowna, Shannon Paille, said almost all the cats were underweight and some had diarrhea.

“We have already been giving the cats regular treatments for skin issues but, because of some suspicious hair loss, they are also being tested for ringworm,” said Paille.

Bengals are a vocal and high-energy wild-hybrid domestic breed requiring specific care and more stimulation than other cats. The SPCA said it's troubling to know the animals were kept in small cages with little to no enrichment.

The cats are now in the BC SPCA's care and the society is focusing on reducing the cat's stress and providing them medical care.

Treatment includes introducing small and regular meals for the cats who are underweight to help them gain weight. Other cats will need topical treatments for skin and ear issues, specific diets, medications for those with extreme anxiety, deworming, and spay/neuter surgeries.

Most of the cats are extremely fearful and the care team is needing to adjust their approach depending on the animals comfort level.

It's unknown when the Bengal cats will be available for adoption.