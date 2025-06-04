Cadets say safety a priority after lawsuit at Vernon camp

Photo: File photo The Canadian Armed Forces is assuring parents and campers of safety being a priority following alleged sexual assault suit.

After a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of a former camper by a cadet leader at the Vernon Cadet Camp, the Canadian Armed Forces is assuring the public that safety is a top priority.

Court documents filed last week claim a young person was physically and sexually assaulted, abused and battered by a cadet leader while at camp in 2007.

Capt. Jacqueline Zweng with the regional cadet support unit told Castanet the unit doesn’t have any further details to release about the alleged incident, but assures the public safety is a top priority.

“The cadet program offers a lot of exciting and challenging activities. We want to assure cadets and parents that they can be confident in the adults that are leading the program and are focused on the best interests of the youth and their health and welfare," said Zweng.

None of the allegations of the claim have been proven in court.