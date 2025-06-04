Army Cadet League of Canada claims no liability in lawsuit at Vernon camp

Photo: File photo The Canadian Armed Forces is assuring parents and campers of safety being a priority following alleged sexual assault suit.

UPDATE 4:58 p.m.

Another entity named in a lawsuit alleging sex abuse at the Vernon Cadet Camp in 2007 has provided Castanet with comment.

The Army Cadet League of Canada said it has no liability for harm the unnamed complainant alleges, and plans to defend itself accordingly.

The league says it’s a not-for-profit and charitable organization that supports the Canadian Armed forces youth program, and supervision, care, training, and management of cadets and cadet instructors is the sole responsibility of the CAF.

“It is important for the public to understand and differentiate the roles and responsibilities of the Canadian Armed Forces and those of The Army Cadet League of Canada,” said the Army Cadet League of Canada in an email.

“The Army Cadet League of Canada is always concerned about any harm that may come to a cadet. The Army Cadet League of Canada however has no liability for the harm that the plaintiff alleges and it shall defend itself accordingly.”

It maintains operations and staff responsibility lies with the Armed Forces.

Claims from the suit have not been tested in court.

ORIGINAL 10:18 a.m.

After a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of a former camper by a cadet leader at the Vernon Cadet Camp, the Canadian Armed Forces is assuring the public that safety is a top priority.

Court documents filed last week claim a young person was physically and sexually assaulted, abused and battered by a cadet leader while at camp in 2007.

Capt. Jacqueline Zweng with the regional cadet support unit told Castanet the unit doesn’t have any further details to release about the alleged incident, but assures the public safety is a top priority.

“The cadet program offers a lot of exciting and challenging activities. We want to assure cadets and parents that they can be confident in the adults that are leading the program and are focused on the best interests of the youth and their health and welfare," said Zweng.

None of the allegations of the claim have been proven in court.