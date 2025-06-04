Cranes assemble near Enderby as Baxter Bridge set to be torn down

Ben Low-On

Despite continued demonstrations from Enderby and area residents to save the Baxter Bridge, cranes have been put in place ready to tear the bridge down.

The one-lane wooden Baxter Bridge was built in 1950 and is on Trinity Road, about 11 kilometres east of Enderby.

“They're hauling logging trucks and milk trucks across it up until last week, and now they're saying it's not safe for 200-pound pedestrians. It's ludicrous,” said community spokesperson Greg Robinson.

The ministry previously told Castanet the bridge would be demolished due to its deteriorating structural components. When asked for comment, the ministry said there were no updates or new plans for the bridge's demolition.

“In 2023, there was a report that came out that said the provincial government was considering keeping it as pedestrian, horse, and bicycle traffic, so we assumed it was going to be saved,” said Robinson.

He says the bridge sees 20 people walking on it daily during the fall and winter months and that number jumps to over 100 during spring and summer.

“There's grad photos on the bridge from town. There are wedding pictures and family reunions. It’s just been a huge part of the community for many years,” said Robinson.

He added the bridge's demolition would displace a protected species of bats.

“They've got their spots underneath the bridge. It takes care of the mosquitoes, the bugs. Bats are huge in that way,” stated Robinson.

A new two lane concrete bridge is being built beside the wooden structure and expected to last 75 years. Robinson says the new bridge will be unsafe to travel on due to the lack of shoulder and high speed limit.

“There's going to be problems. I can guarantee it,” said Robinson.

The new bridge has an estimated completion date of spring 2026.