Sewer work in Coldstream reduces traffic to single lane alternating for most of June

Photo: Castanet file photo Work on Selkirk Drive will reduce traffic to single-lane alternating for most of June.

Sewer work in Coldstream will have a portion of Selkirk Drive down to single-land alternating traffic for most of June.

In a news release, the District of Coldstream said sanitary sewer work is underway on Selkirk Drive as part of the Aberdeen Sanitary Sewer Project.

Traffic on Selkirk Drive at the Aberdeen Road intersection will be single lane alternating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday until June 30. Some weekend work could take place.

The public is asked to obey all on-site traffic and construction personnel and use caution when driving through the work area.

Questions directly related to construction, such as schedule and traffic management, can be directed to Chapman Industries office at 250-549-2907 or to the site supervisor at 250-550-6563.