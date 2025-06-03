Water restrictions lowered for some Spallumcheen areas

Photo: Pixabey Water restrictions will soon be lowered in certain areas of Spallumcheen

The Township of Spallumcheen is removing stage two water restrictions for some communities, effective tomorrow.

In a news release, the township said the following service areas will no longer be on stage two restrictions:

Hankey

Highland Park

Lansdowne

Pleasant Valley

Round Prairie

Silver Star

Stardel

Stage one water restrictions will be in effect.

Watering systems or in ground irrigation to water a lawn, garden, or landscaped area on a property is allowed for even numbered houses on even numbered days, and for odd houses on odd numbered days–both of which must be between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to midnight.

Stage one allows watering lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs which combined don’t exceed one acre in size. People can also fill swimming pools or hot tubs, and washing sidewalks and driveways.