Water restrictions lowered for some Spallumcheen areas

The Township of Spallumcheen is removing stage two water restrictions for some communities, effective tomorrow.
In a news release, the township said the following service areas will no longer be on stage two restrictions:
- Hankey
- Highland Park
- Lansdowne
- Pleasant Valley
- Round Prairie
- Silver Star
- Stardel
Stage one water restrictions will be in effect.
Watering systems or in ground irrigation to water a lawn, garden, or landscaped area on a property is allowed for even numbered houses on even numbered days, and for odd houses on odd numbered days–both of which must be between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to midnight.
Stage one allows watering lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs which combined don’t exceed one acre in size. People can also fill swimming pools or hot tubs, and washing sidewalks and driveways.