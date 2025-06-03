Young drunk driver hit utility pole, crashed through fence causing Vernon road closure

Photo: Castanet file photo Mounties found a young driver drunk after he crashed into a utility pole and through a fence.

A 20-year-old man who crashed into a utility pole and through a fence in Vernon Saturday morning was found impaired, according to Mounties.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP said at about 8 a.m. on May 31 officers were called to a single vehicle crash in the 4200-block of Bella Vista Road.

At the scene, Mounties found a grey Hyundai had hit a utility pole and crashed through a fence.

The driver, a 20-year-old Vernon man, appeared to be drunk and failed a roadside screening test. He was issued a 90-day immediate driving prohibition and his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Terleski said the driver was brought to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for assessment and no other injuries were reported at the time.

The road was closed for an un-specified period of time while crews worked to repair the damaged infrastructure.