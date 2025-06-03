Vernon's Caetani Centre kicks off summer with return of tours

Photo: Contributed Caetani Centre set for 2025

A packed summer season is coming up for Vernon's Caetani Centre.

The arts and culture centre recently kicked off it's summer season with the return of tours, which are led by student interpreters.

Tours give the public a glimpse into artifacts and the house, which was once the home of renowned artist Sveva Caetani who was locked inside the home for 25 years by her mother following the death of her father. Guided tours run every Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Thursday's at 6 p.m. until August 21, except June 5, July 19, and August 24.

The first 17 pieces of Sveva Caetani’s Recapitulation painting series are also on display.

"We wanted to give everyone a head’s up to come and view the paintings now before they head to Rome for the first international exhibition of Sveva’s life and art,” said Laisha Rosnau, Caetani executive director.

Tickets have also gone on sale for the annual Caetani Summer Music Festival, a single day event with music, artisan vendors, local food trucks, and a cash bar.

“We are excited to have Noah and Local Losers on board in coordinating our music festival this year. They have an incredible lineup of both local, regional and nationally known artists scheduled to perform representing all genres of music from folk, western swing, country, jazz, alternative rock, and more,” said Kristin Froneman, Caetani programs coordinator.

Other artists performing include Bex, the Rocky Mountain Wildflowers, October Poppy, Sidney Bos, and The Lone Valley Band.

Other events happening this summer include the First Friday Art Trail, The Strange Bazaar’s inaugural Summer Solstice event, and the Caetani Splash Return to Rome Fundraiser and Art Auction.

The Caetani Centre Museum is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Tuesday to Saturday.