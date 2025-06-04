New medical centre to open in Vernon in 2026: Ministry of Health

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Phase two of Silver Star Gateway Business Park is under construction, as pictured. The Ministry of Health said the new Urgent Primary Care Centre is currently under construction at the business park but did not specify if it is to be in the already-built phase one or under-construction phase two.

A new medical centre in Vernon is expected to open sometime next year, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new centre will be the city’s second Urgent Primary Care Centre, and will be built at Silver Star Gateway Business Park at 5000 Silver Star Rd. Construction is already underway.

The centre was announced in August 2024, but according to the ministry, Interior Health was asked to submit proposals in 2023 to address closing walk-in clinics. The Vernon area has faced a loss of episodic primary care, made worse by a clinic closure in November 2023. That walk-in clinic was, at that time, the last one in the city.

A walk-in clinic that opened in May 2024 continues to operate.

The province has committed capital funding to the UPCC, and the ministry is working with IH, the Shuswap North Okanagan Primary Care Network and its community partners to open the centre.

Staff recruitment has not yet started as the ministry is reviewing the service plan for the centre, which will provide additional urgent and episodic primary care to people in Vernon. Once the plan is approved, IH will begin the recruitment process.

“The second Vernon UPCC will offer a new access option for urgent primary care 365 days a year with extended hours in the evenings, weekends and holidays,” said the ministry.