Residents should plan for a dry summer: Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: Chelsey Mutter One of the Greater Vernon Water sources, Kalamalka Lake, pictured May 15.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is urging residents to plan for a dry summer to ensure sustainable water levels through the hotter season.

According to a report from RDNO utilities manager Zee Marcolin, all three of Greater Vernon Water’s upper Aberdeen Plateau reservoirs are at full storage and spilling as of May 30.

Despite spilling lakes and customers currently being under normal water conservation levels, Marcolin said it’s too early to know whether more restrictions will be needed in the summer.

“June is a critical month, as it typically marks the peak of annual water storage and sets the tone for drought planning for the high-demand months that follow,” said Marcolin in the report.

“Much depends on how much precipitation we receive in June, a hot June is [what] drives customer demands, when the spill of the reservoirs end and GVW begins using storage.”

Current forecasts show below-normal rainfall combined with above-average temperatures in the Okanagan region from June to July. Precipitation in Vernon has been below normal since October 2024 with March being the only exception; this past month rainfall was only about 65 per cent of what it normally is.

The snowpack also remains low in the area at 69 per cent of normal for the Duteau water sources and 66 per cent of normal for the Kalamalka Lake source.

Duteau Creek water levels are now in the normal range. Kalamalka Lake remains below average, but has rebounded slightly, according to the RDNO.

Residents are currently not under any water restrictions, but are encouraged to use water wisely to ensure sustainable supply through the summer.