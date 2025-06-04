Where will Ogopogo go? City of Vernon to keep Duck Pond statues in storage for now

Photo: Gordon Cole Duck Pond in Polson Park pictured June 2 with minimal water left.

As the naturalization of Vernon Creek continues in Polson Park, one question remains — what will happen to the statues in Duck Pond once it’s torn up?

According to City of Vernon spokesperson Jessica Hewitt, the answer is still unknown.

“The Ogopogo statue, windmill, and any salvageable items from the former duck pond area in Polson Park will be removed as part of the ongoing naturalization project,” said Hewitt in an email. “At this time, there are no confirmed plans for their future placement.”

The contractor working on the naturalization will move the items to the city’s storage area in Polson Park while future plans are considered.

Hewitt said an upcoming parks plan for Polson Park will help guide decisions about where items can be moved.

“We understand these features hold meaning for many in the community, and will be considering options for their potential future use,” said Hewitt.

Crews just began phase two of the creek naturalization project, which involves removing Duck Pond.

Naturalization involves increasing the creek’s length from 700 metres to 735 metres and removing concrete slabs from the banks. The project aims to keep the creek's natural alignment, allow for better fish spawning grounds, reduce erosion and prevent flooding.

The internal road in Polson Park is now closed to the public and will be until November. Public parking is still available by the fountain and tennis courts.