Vernon production of Radium Girls wins big at Okanagan Zone Drama Festival

Photo: Courtesy of Powerhouse Theatre Radium Girls cast photo.

The Vernon staging of Radium Girls won big at the Okanagan Zone Drama Festival last month.

The festival took place May 19 to 23 at the Shuswap Theatre. Radium Girls from Powerhouse Theatre grabbed multiple awards including best production. The win means the play will represent the Okanagan at Theatre BC’s provincial Mainstage Festival in Fort. St. John next month.

“Since winning Best Production, we're moving to the next level, and preparations are already underway for Mainstage,” reads a release from Powerhouse Theatre. “That means you have another chance to catch the show before we go!”

Tickets are on sale for two final Vernon performances on July 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m., ahead of the Mainstage event. The cast will then perform at the North Peace Cultural Centre on July 9 at 7:30 p.m. tickets are on sale online.

Radium Girls brought home nine total awards from the Okanagan Zone Drama Festival, including best production, ensemble, director, performance of both a leading female actor and male supporting actor, costume design and lighting design. The production also received nods for outstanding cameo performance and achievement in set design.

Radium Girls is inspired by the true story of Grace Fryer, a woman fighting to take her former employer to court after using radium to paint luminous watch dials. The Vernon production of the D.W. Gregory play is directed by Adele Kuyek.