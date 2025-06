Photo: City of Vernon Crews found Monday evening's grass fire largely extinguished upon arrival.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of a grass fire near The Rise on Monday evening.

City spokesperson Jessica Hewitt says VFRS responded to the grass fire in the Silversgae Bluff Lane area at about 5:30 p.m.

"Upon arrival, crews found the fire largely extinguished and proceeded to put out the remaining hot spots," said Hewitt in an email.

No injuries were reported from the fire.