Fire protection, medical response service may be pulled from Parker Cove

Photo: BC Wildfire Service File photo of White Rock Lake wildfire which evacuated residents of Parker Cove.

Residents of Parker Cove will soon be without fire protection or medical response services after the Okanagan Indian Band announced their cancellation.

Castanet News obtained a copy of the notice sent to residents, which informs them OKIB made the “difficult decision” to terminate services effective July 23.

Parker Cove is a residential subdivision off Westside Road under a head lease from Parker Cove Properties Limited Partnership, which allows it to lease units to individuals.

According to the OKIB notice, the service termination is due to failed negotiations with the corporation that leases lands to residents, which would be Parker Cove Properties LP.

“OKIB is not funded to provide services to developments on a complimentary basis and does not have the financial or operational resources to continue offering these services without a formal agreement in place,” reads the letter.

OKIB proposed a charge of about $0.0015 per dollar of assessed value per home, which it says is consistent with other developments on OKIB land. Payment also reflects the actual cost of delivering services and is essential for emergency response operations, according to OKIB.

The band says it issued the notice to ensure transparency and reasonable opportunity for resolution before services are cancelled.

“Please understand that this notice is not issued lightly. The safety and wellbeing of residents is a primary concern for OKIB, and we remain open to reaching an agreement should the Certificate of Possession holder determine it is in the occupants' interest to formalize the provision of services,” reads the letter.

Castanet reached out to the both the OKIB and Parker Cove Properties LP, but neither immediately responded to requests for comment.