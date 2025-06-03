Vernon kicks off Pride Week with the raising of pride flag at city hall

Ben Low-On

The Vernon community cheered as the pride flag was raised near city hall Monday, signalling the start of Pride Week.

“It started out as a protest, but it's also a celebration. It's really important that people come out and enjoy it, not only to be visible in the community, but also to celebrate with the community,” said Vernon Pride Society president, Dawn Tucker.

Vernon Pride Week started in 2022 and for the first time, is being held in June instead of August. This year's festivities feature events like a Pride pups dog park meet up, rainbow story time, and a Pride picnic, a full schedule of events with times and locations can be found online.

“If they’re looking for an event for their family, if they're looking for a date night, if they're looking for an activity that fits them, they can find it all there,” said Tucker.

The week will wrap up on Sunday with a Pride March from Civic Memorial hall to City Hall and back at 12:30 p.m., and a Pride Unity event at Civic Memorial Park from noon until 5 p.m.

When asked about any sort of pushback at this year's events, Tucker said that all events are for everyone who comes to them.

“We're certainly set up for safety when required,” said Tucker.

Tucker added the erosion of 2SLGBTQIA+ peoples rights in the U.S. confirms why celebrating Pride is so important.

Vernon Pride Week runs until June 8.