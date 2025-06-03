Vernon Cadet Camp sued over alleged sex assault in 2007

Photo: Castanet file photo Vernon's cadet camp welcomes youth every summer at the Department of National Defence training grounds north of the city.

A former cadet camper is suing the Vernon Cadet Camp youth program for a sexual assault alleged to have taken place nearly two decades ago.

A notice of civil claim was filed last week against the Army League of Canada, operators of the Vernon Cadet Camp, and the Attorney General of Canada.

The complainant, identified only by the initials G.A.C., claims while at camp in 2007 they were physically and sexually assaulted, abused and battered by a cadet leader whose name is unknown to the complainant.

It’s not clear how old the complainant was at the time of the alleged abuse, but the claim refers to them as a young child during the abuse.

The claim alleges the perpetrator was in a position of power and a trusted authority figure to the complainant who was “young, vulnerable, and in need of guidance,” and he used that position to keep the complainant from reporting his wrongdoing.

“In or about the year 2007, the perpetrator and other staff, leaders and volunteers knew the plaintiff was also being physically assaulted, battered and bullied by older campers at the camp and failed to take steps to stop the bullying, battery and physical assault of the plaintiff,” the claim alleges.

The claim alleges the camp failed to adequately supervise cadet leaders and fostered a system where abuse was not reprimanded and could not be reported.

“Allowing and/or failing to prevent a system, culture and/or set of practices that allowed for a high volume of people to be abused by authority figures in the decades before and after the subject abuse," the claim alleges.

Among the relief sought, the plaintiff is looking for the cost of the lawsuit and cost of health care services.

Neither the Vernon Cadet Camp nor the Attorney General of Canada have filed formal responses to the claims, which have not been tested in court.