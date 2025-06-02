Mounties investigate dangerous driving, passing unsafely on Old Kamloops Road in Vernon

Mounties are investigating a report of dangerous driving on Old Kamloops Road in Vernon on Friday.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP said on Friday at about 8:20 p.m. police received a report of a blue Mazda 3 driving dangerously and passing unsafely on Old Kamloops Road in Vernon.

“The vehicle was not located and the report remains under investigation,” said Terleski in an email.

Dashcam footage sent to Castanet shows a blue Mazda passing the recording vehicle and then using the shoulder of the road to pass a different vehicle.

The Castanet reader who sent in the footage said the Mazda had been tailgating them before the pass and cut them off because of an on-coming vehicle.