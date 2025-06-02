Woman's body pulled from Okanagan Lake on Saturday: Vernon RCMP

Photo: Contributed Police seen at Evely Park on Saturday.

Vernon RCMP confirmed a woman’s body was pulled from Okanagan Lake on Saturday.

On May 31 at about 11 a.m., Mounties received a report of a missing person in Okanagan Lake near the Evely Rec site on Westside Road.

Const. Chris Terleski told Castanet the BC Conservation Service contacted police after a person said a missing woman was last seen swimming with her kayak the day before and had not been seen since.

Officers found the woman’s body in the water at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“She was not wearing a life jacket,” said Terleski in an email.

No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation to find out how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death.

Terleski says neither agency has additional information to release at this time.