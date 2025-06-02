North Okanagan RCMP seeking public's help finding Mark Hoffman

Photo: North Okanagan RCMP North Okanagan RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating Mark Hoffman

The North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public's help finding a missing Vernon resident.

Mounties say 45-year-old Mark Hoffman was last seen in Vernon on May 30; family and RCMP are concerned about his well-being.

Hoffman is 5-feet-11-inches and 210 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has crutches and an air cast on his right foot.

RCMP believe Hoffman is driving a white GMC Savannah full-sized van with a roof rack and a B.C. license plate “AX0185.”

Anyone who has seen or heard from Hoffman or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.