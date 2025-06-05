North Okanagan RCMP located missing Vernonite

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo A Vernon man has been located safe and well after being missing since May 30.

UPDATE 9:42 a.m.

Vernon RCMP have found the 45-year-old missing man who had last been seen in Vernon on May 30. Mounties say the man has been located safe and well.

ORIGINAL June 2, 11:40 a.m.

The North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public's help finding a missing Vernon resident.

Mounties say a 45-year-old man was last seen in Vernon on May 30; family and RCMP are concerned about his well-being.

RCMP believe he is driving a white GMC Savannah full-sized van with a roof rack.

Anyone who has seen or heard from him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.