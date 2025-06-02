Vernon rowers bring home eight medals from Delta Regatta

Photo: Algis Masys Vernon rowers win big at Delta Regatta

A group Vernon rowers brought home eight medals from the Delta Deas Scholastic Regatta earlier this month.

The May 24 to 25 regatta featured over 228 crews competing on the 1000-metre course, where nine Vernonites competed and took home medals.

Peter Masys and Leo Middlekamp started off the regatta with a win in the U17 Mens Doubles with a time of 03:35.18. Cole O’Connor and Sierra Munroe grabbed the gold in the Mixed Doubles in a time of 03:37.21.

Later in the day, Munroe and Aida Mills added to the medal tally with a gold in the U19 Womens Pairs in a time of 04:00.30. O’Connor and Ryland Holmgren added a silver medal in the U19 Mens Doubles.

The Vernon crews carried the momentum through Sunday. Masys won the final in the U17 Mens Singles with a time of 3:44.58, Middlekamp finished in fourth after a tough encounter with a buoy. O’Connor captured another gold in the U19 Mens Singles with a finishing time of 03:33.74. Munroe and Milne also added silver in the U19 Women's Singles.

Other notable performances include Anthony Masys finishing 3rd in his U15 Mens Single heat, Amy Milne placing 15th in the U19 Women's Single time trial, and Kate Green securing 6th in the Women's Novice Single final.

The next race for the Vernon juniors will be in Swan Lake for the Lap the Lake Regatta. Action starts at 9 a.m. on June 14 and admission is free.