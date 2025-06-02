Vernon Vipers getting ready for 2025-2026 season with spring camp

Photo: Vernon Vipers Vernon Vipers hold successful spring ID camp

The Vernon Vipers are turning the page to the 2025-2026 season with their spring training camp.

The two-day camp wrapped up yesterday featured four teams of players born from 2007 to 2011, and the weekend was filled with goalie sessions and a big tournament.

“We are still looking at some younger talent. That spring camp was a pretty good evaluation for us from that standpoint,” said Vernon Vipers Head Coach Lukas Lomicky.

Lomicky added that the spring camp helps identify players for future seasons.

“We get knowledge about what's around there and what kind of players might be possible for us in the near future,” said Lomicky.

The camp also featured a presentation about the BCHL and the Vernon Vipers from mentor coach, Dr. Kolin Kriitmaa, which included conversations about performance and mental wellness.

The spring camp isn’t the only camp the Vipers hold this year–a second camp takes place at the beginning of July where coaches will continue to evaluate players. The main camp runs at the beginning of September where athletes could be awarded a spot on the team, both camps two and three are invite only.

The team is replacing close to 60 per cent of its players on last year's final roster.

The Vernon Vipers finished the 2024-2025 season with a 15-33-6 record and finished 10th in the Interior Conference standings. The Brooks Bandits won the Fred Page Cup in a 4-2 series win over the Chilliwack Chiefs.