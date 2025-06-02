Vernon-area rotary clubs rededicate rebuilt pier at Coldstream's Kalamalka Lake

Photo: Brian Ried Presidents and members of the three rotary clubs, plus a Coldstream councillor, gather around the new rock monument for Rotary Pier.

The newly-rebuilt Rotary Pier at Kalamlaka Beach has a new rock monument rededicated to the area's three rotary cubs – a fitting tribute as the Vernon Rotary club celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Vernon, Kalamalka and Silver Star Rotary Clubs came together on Saturday morning to rededicate the pier, which was originally built by the Vernon Rotary Club and donated to the public in 1934.

Presidents and members of the clubs, and Coldstream councillor Jeremy Levy, were at the beach to show off new signage.

Rotary Pier’s rebuild was completed earlier this year after a report found the old pier had serious structural issues. District of Coldstream approved the $556,000 rebuild and awarded the contract to Burton Marine Pile Driving.

Although the pier has largely withstood the test of time, it has gone through a variety of iterations over the years. Until the 1950s, the pier was one straight line pointing south into the lake. In the 1960s and ‘70s, sides were added to the pier.

When the pier was to be rebuilt, the three rotary clubs asked the District of Coldstream if they could contribute funds and signage to the pier to continue the rotary name, which council approved.

“A newly installed rock monument dedicated to all three rotary clubs in Vernon (Kalamalka, Vernon, and Silver Star) is a tribute to their recent contributions to improve access to the pier and the water and will replace the original signage,” said Brian Reid, president of Kalamalka Rotary Club, in a press release.

Signage is now up and Rotary Pier officially rededicated.