Vernon becomes lawn game central as athletes faced off in provincials

Photo: Ben Low-On Vernon was the place to be for cornhole sport lovers this weekend.

The sport of cornhole took centre stage in Vernon this weekend with the British Columbia Cornhole Provincials playing at the Vernon Curling Club.

Players from around the province competed in events like Split Switch, Open Doubles, Seniors, Juniors, Blind Draw, and Singles.

Vernon Cornhole League President, Jeff Harrison told Castanet each event had between 50-60 competitors, which is more than last year.

“There were a lot of games that were close competitions. Each tournament has its own skill level as well,” said Harrison.

Along with the high-level competition, a charity tournament was held to raise money for Cops for Kids.

Representatives from tournament sponsors teamed up with a member of the Vernon Grizzlys Cornhole League for an evening of competition.

During the event, people bought mulligans and handcuffs to either help or limit the players.

“We were just having fun with it and getting everyone out and just having a good old time with it,” said Harrison.

Harrison told Castanet that weekends like these help grow the sport within the community.

“We're trying to grow the sport as much as we can to get new players out. It doesn't matter your skill level. Come on out and have some fun,” said Harrison.

The next cornhole event is scheduled for June 28-29 at Funtastic, featuring Switch, Partners, Blind Draw, and Singles competitions.

More information can be found here.