Go By Bike Week events happening in Vernon

Photo: File photo Go By Bike Week pedalling through Vernon

The Go By Bike Week is in full swing around Vernon.

The event is a weeklong initiative that happens once a season every year. It is aimed at encouraging people in the community to leave their cars and choose active transportation.

“It’s a great opportunity to try something new, reduce emissions, and explore Vernon in a new way,” stated a press release from the City of Vernon.

Every day from June 2 to 6, the city is offering daily guided safety rides. The rides highlight road safety tips and can help people get comfortable on city routes.

The rides start at 10 a.m. at Civic Plaza. Pre-registration is required.

The week wraps up with a community celebration at Civic Memorial Park. The event includes a bike safety rodeo, local vendors, live music, and more.

All events are free to attend and a full list can be found here.