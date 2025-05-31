Newborn fawn rescued by search and rescue teams during joint exercise

Photo: COSAR Search and rescue members save trapped baby dear

A routine training session turned into an unexpected wildlife rescue when members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) saved a stranded newborn deer on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, COSAR said the baby deer had fallen down a steep cliff on Kalamalka's Rattlesnake Point point and was trapped with no way back.

"The mule deer fawn was likely no more than one day old," said Mitch LaRue, COSAR boat captain. She was quite wet and breathing quickly when we rescue her, but she was otherwise uninjured. We were able to access her with VSAR's jet boat and carry her to the top of the steep cliff where her mother was last seen.”

“We have rescued dozens of people over the years and even a few dogs, but a newborn baby deer was definitely a first for me,” LaRue added.

The teams will be out training again tomorrow.