CFIA fines B.C. ostrich farm over avian flu violations, says cull planning goes on

Photo: The Canadian Press A sign calling for the protection of ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farms is displayed at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., on Saturday, May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has fined a British Columbia ostrich farm $20,000 for failing to co-operate with anti-avian flu measures, as the owners continue to resist a cull order.

It says the farm has not substantiated claims of scientific research on the birds, and that the agency's planning for a cull of the birds continues as protesters gather in an "apparent attempt" to block the killings.

The agency says in an update on its actions regarding Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., that it has issued two violation notices for failing to report illnesses and deaths among the flock last year, and failing to follow quarantine orders.

It says the owners also failed to undertake biosecurity measures including limiting wild bird access to the ostriches or controlling water flow from the quarantine zone, actions that "significantly increase" the risk of disease transmission.

It says this reflects a disregard for animal health standards.

Katie Pasitney, whose parents own the farm, says in a brief interview that she's unsure whether the fines are a new move by the CFIA but "nothing surprises" her at this point.