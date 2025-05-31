Vernon Jubilee Hospital service disruption didn't happen: Interior Health

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Interior Health says Vernon Jubilee Hospital didn't experience a service disruption on May 27.

Confusion over the situation at Vernon Jubilee Hospital continues as Interior Health says no service interruptions happened on Tuesday, despite some saying otherwise.

An anonymous reader told Castanet on Wednesday that Vernon Jubilee Hospital was once again “on obstetrical diversion yesterday, May 27, due to a nursing shortage.”

IH says there was “no service disruption for obstetrics at Vernon Jubilee Hospital on May 27.”

“However, there are times when patients may be directed to alternate hospitals based on capacity in Vernon and/or their specific care needs. Each decision in these cases is made based on the safety of expectant parents and babies,” said IH in an email.

IH told Castanet earlier this week that there were no planned service disruptions for the ward in the next two weeks.

The Vernon maternity ward has experienced bouts of service interruptions since at least October 2023, and some mothers have been forced to travel while in active labour during disruptions.

Maternity care in the Interior has come under scrutiny this week after doctors from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology released a joint statement worried for the safety of patients and newborns at Kelowna General Hospital.