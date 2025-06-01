Bicycles were first seen in Vernon in the late 1800s

Photo: Vernon Museum An unnamed young woman with a bicycle in Vernon circa 1895.

“Cycling promises to be one of the different kinds of recreation in the Vernon area this summer,” reported the Vernon News on April 13, 1893.

That year, bicycles made their first real appearance in town and immediately turned heads.

According to the article, the first bike in Vernon belonged to city Alderman James Lyons, who, “without any previous warning to the public,” rolled out on a Rudge Safety bicycle. He reportedly caused quite a stir when his “airy sylph-like form was seen gliding down Barnard (now 30th) Ave.”

Later that summer, local “wheelmen” A.E. Cooke and J.H. Davidson embarked on what might have been the first bicycle rides between Vernon and Kelowna.

Cooke, having trained with “early morning spins,” completed the trip in just over four hours, which included fording a stream, bike in hand. Davidson, meanwhile, skipped the training altogether. He bought a brand-new tourist pneumatic wheel and rode straight out of the shop toward Kelowna, completing the journey in a little over five hours.

Both men were riding “Brantford” wheels, which, according to reports, held up admirably against sharp stones and rugged terrain.

Another popular route that year was a ride out to the Ram’s Horn Hotel in White Valley. Cyclists would head out for dinner and a rest before making the return trip to Vernon in the cool of the evening.

Of course, with the cycling boom came a few bumps in the road. Riders on Vernon’s raised wooden sidewalks were often chased by dogs, and careless cyclists sometimes encountered unexpected obstacles in the form of children or cats.

One memorable incident took place in May 1900, when a night watchman from the S.S. Aberdeen, known for his flashy cycling stunts, decided to entertain the crew by riding across the gangplank onto the docked steamer. He hit a snag and ended up in Okanagan Lake instead.

More than 130 years later, cycling is still very much part of Vernon’s story. These days, it is not just a leisure activity — it’s also a way to bring the community together for a good cause. Since 2010, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) has hosted Ride Don’t Hide, an annual cycling fundraiser held in 31 communities across six provinces.

This year’s local Ride Don’t Hide takes place on June 8 at Creekside Park in Coldstream. Cyclists and non-cyclists are welcome to take part. Funds raised will support CMHA Vernon’s Youth Integrated Services Hub. Click here to learn more or sign up