Vernon man shocked to win $630K on BCLC's Snake Rattle & Roll slot game

Joshuah Haymond was stunned when he discovered he won a Snake Rattle & Roll slot prize worth $630,000.

The Vernon resident was waiting for a friend to arrive when he opted to play the BCLC’s PlayNow.com slot game on May 3.

“My first thought was, ‘What the heck just happened?’ I was so excited,” he said in a BCLC press release.

Haymond kept the news of his win a secret from his girlfriend until now.

“I wanted to make sure it was real before I told her,” he said.

Haymond plans to celebrate his windfall over a fancy dinner and looks forward to doing a few home renovations.