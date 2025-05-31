Vernon historian digs up footage of cadets training more than half a century ago

It seems hard to believe these days, but there was a time females were not allowed to be in the Canadian cadet corps, let alone the Canadian Armed Forces.

Vernon videographer and historian Francois Arseneault has unearthed footage of a cadet camp in Banff that was the last summer of the boys-only cadet corp

“I have been looking for this elusive film for many years, it was rediscovered in an unlabelled film can. It was produced through the facilities of the CTSR (Cinema, Theatre, Stage and Radio) program at SAIT (South Alberta Institute of Technology) in Calgary, the same school I and many of my colleagues attended,” Arseneault said on his Youtube page.

“Cadet Summer marks the end of an era, one that should have perhaps ended decades earlier, that being the cadet organization being male only.”

Arseneault said in 1975 girls were officially and “finally allowed” to join cadets and take part in all training including summer courses.

“This year, marks 50 years since girls were included, their inclusion has made the program, stronger and better,” said Arseneault who also operates the cadet museum at the Vernon DND grounds.

“This film is a delightful historical piece that showcases the training undertaken in the Leadership and Challenge Course that ran at Banff and later Rocky Mountain Cadet Training Centre from 1948 to 2019. Perhaps one day, this demanding program will be revived,” he said.

Vernon has welcomed thousands of cadets to the camp since 1949. It has operated every year since, except for two years when it was shut down because of COVID restrictions.

Originally, the camp was for army cadets only, but in more recent times the gates have been opened to all branches of the cadet program.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].