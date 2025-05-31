Vernon ultra athlete hoping to set world record for most iron-distance races in a year

Photo: Facebook While many people are planning to kick back for the summer, Shanda Hill has other ideas.

While many people are planning to kick back for the summer, Shanda Hill has other ideas.

The Vernon ultra athlete has numerous back-to-back races planned for the next few weeks.

“My goal this year is to do every race on the (International Ultra Triathlon Association) calendar,” Hill told Castanet. “That will give the equivalent of 51 iron-distance triathlons.”

She would break the current record of 48.

And that means a lot races in a short period of time.

Hill has already completed the Ulta Tri South Africa Deca and the Brazil Ultra Tri Deca.

A Deca is the equivalent of 10 iron-distance races and consist of 38 kilometres of swimming, 1,800 kilometres of cycling and finally 422 kilometres of running.

She will now compete in a series of shorter races.

Her next race is the Double Ultra Triathlon on Germany June 14 to 15 for a double iron-distance race.

A week later, she will travel to France for the Bretzel Ultra Tri Deca June 23 to July 1.

Then on July 12 she will compete in the Poland Ultra Triathlon which is deca race.

She will then head back to Germany for the Lensahn Triathlon equal to three iron-distance races. She will have a few days off before the Ultra Triathlon Estonia and will end the marathon of marathons the first week of September in Austria.

Ironically, Hill said the shorter-distance races cause her more anxiety than the Decas she is used to doing.

Hill said she has not done “just a double” since 2016 and it takes a completely different mindset to complete the shorter-distance races.

“In my opinion, it is psychologically more challenging to do long distances because mentally you can stop at any time, but short distances its harder because its anaerobic, you raise your heart rate and there is a lot of stress...you don't want to lose a single moment, because the whole race is done in 24 or 25 hours,” Hill said.

A Deca takes several days to complete, but Hill said any ultra athlete will say a triple iron-distance race is the hardest of them all “because it's just long enough that you want to sleep, and you need sleep but you would be stupid to sleep because it is go, go, go.”

Hill is hoping to remain in Europe for the duration of the races by staying with fellow athletes. It would be cheaper than flying back and forth between events.

To make her dream a reality, Hill is in need of sponsors, and a range of sponsorship packages are available. For more information on Hill and to become a sponsor, visit her website.