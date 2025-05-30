City of Vernon will continue to work with province to address housing challenges

Photo: Chelsey Mutter City of Vernon will work with province to address housing targets

Following the announcement that Vernon will soon get a house-build target, the city says it will continue to work with the province.

City spokesperson Jessica Hewitt told Castanet the city recognizes the province’s initiatives to address housing supply and will continue to work to address supply challenges.

“We look forward to the province’s upcoming municipal engagement process for the Housing Targets Program and learning more about how the province can help support housing priorities in our community,” said Hewitt in an email.

The program gives communities with the greatest housing needs and anticipated growth a target number of homes to build.

The province just announced Vernon has been added to the fourth group of priority communities and will be given housing targets following consultation with the city. Targets are expected to reflect 75 per cent of the city’s estimated housing needs.

Hewitt said the city will continue to work collaboratively with the province to “implement recent legislative changes and proactively plan for responsible growth.”

“This includes updates to Vernon’s zoning bylaw, form and character guidelines, completion of a housing needs assessment, and the ongoing development of an updated official community plan, expected to be completed by the end of the year,” said Hewitt.

The province has not given any indication of when Vernon’s housing targets will be set.

The neighbouring community of Coldstream has been added to a list of communities which may receive housing targets in the future. Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte told Castanet Thursday that the district has received notice of this and will review possible impacts.