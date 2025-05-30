Canadians gather in Vernon to begin convoy to stop the looming Ostrich cull

Chelsey Mutter

A convoy of Canadians gathered in the Vernon Walmart parking lot Friday morning before heading out to Universal Ostrich Farm, opposing the looming cull of about 400 ostriches.

They’re part of a growing group of Canadians putting pressure on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the government to stop the cull.

Patricia Every is from Edmonton, Alta. and helped “rally people together” for the “meaningful cause.”

“There's been a lot of exposure, you know, with this, a lot of public exposure, so I've been following it for quite a few weeks, and I felt like it was time for more people to start showing up,” said Every. “I'm that kind of person where I try to inspire people to show up when they want to show up, when they should show up.”

Every said the majority of convoy members were from B.C., because the cause hits close to home as it’s happening in the province, but the group included people from Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario.

Kelly Anne Wolfe, from Toronto, was in at the convoy. She’s the CEO of Canadian Democratic Defense Association, and said the ostrich cull is another case of government overreach, and another example of problems in Canada’s government ministries.

“We cannot allow government overreach in this country to come onto our property and take and kill our livestock when they see fit and that's what this problem is,” said Wolfe. “Aside from that, we've got every public health agency in the entire world scripted talking about the possible concern of the avian flu becoming the next pandemic.”

The group left the parking lot at about 10:45 a.m. honking their horns as they began travelling up Highway 6 to the farm. Everyone said they will not be stopping on the highway or blocking traffic in any way, instead they’re heading to the farm where protestors have been camping out for weeks.

As for why people feel so strongly about supporting the farm, Every said it’s people feeling CFIA has too much over reach.

“I think that small farmers are afraid. I think that this is a risk to the livelihoods of small farmers and I think that there are better ways to address what is done when something like this happens on a farm,” said Every.

“I would like to see change in the process and in the policy.”

The cull of about 400 ostriches was ordered in December 2024 after after an avian flu outbreak that killed 69 ostriches. Owners of Universal Ostrich Farm have tried to fight the order but to date the order remains in effect.

-with files from The Canadian Press