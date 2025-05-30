Vernon, Central Search and Rescue crews conducting joint training on Kal Lake this weekend

Photo: File photo Vernon Search and Rescue will be teaming up with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue for training on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream this weekend.

Vernon Search and Rescue will be teaming up with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue for training on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream.

The elite volunteers will be conducting a joint boat training exercise Saturday and Sunday in the same area where past searches have taken place, including the one for Robert Bains.

Robert Lee Baines, 83, was last seen on Jan. 2 2024, at a residence on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream.

Despite an extensive ground search by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue, Baines was not located.

In a press release, VSAR said the exercise will showcase the combined capabilities of the two teams, with a dozen SAR members participating. Teams will be sharing best practises and demonstrating underwater search techniques using an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) and other marine rescue protocols.

This training marks the start of a busy SAR season, and the joint effort reflects the close partnership between VSAR and COSAR. The day will focus on sharing best practices and enhancing joint operational readiness.

“Okanagan Lake is the deadliest in B.C.,” says COSAR Boat Team Lead Mitch LaRue, noting 29 deaths in the past decade. There have been eight drowning on Kalamalka Lake alone. Combined, the two lakes see approximately four drownings per year.”`