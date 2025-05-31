Former Vernon woman in medical distress with brain bleed

Photo: GoFundMe Jayda Hatch has been diagnosed with a serious medical condition.

Jayda Hatch dreams of one day becoming a pilot.

But that journey for the 19-year-old Vernon woman took a sudden and unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with a brain bleed.

To help her family in these trying times her uncle, Chris Stevens, has launched a GoFundMe campaign.

Earlier in May, Jayda, who is from Vernon and her family still lives here, became seriously ill and went to the ER in Medicine Hat. Doctors discovered a brain bleed and rushed her by air ambulance to Foothills Hospital in Calgary for specialized care.

“The bleed is on her brain stem a critical and sensitive area that doctors cannot operate on,” Stevens wrote on the fundraiser page.

For the past 10 days, Jayda has been suffering from double vision, extreme nausea and difficulty with balance. Some days, medication helps, but not often enough leaving her unable to sleep and constantly vomiting.

“She’s still in the hospital, and has not been improving. It’s devastating to see such a strong, vibrant young girl in this condition,” Stevens said.

Her parents, Andrea and Jason, are self-employed, and immediately dropped everything so they could be by her side.

“They’ve been living out of a hotel in Calgary and spending every night in a hospital chair, taking turns so one of them are always by her side,” Stevens wrote. “Being so far from home means they’ve had to pause work, while expenses for hotels, food, gas, and care for (their other daughter) Caydence back home continue to mount. They’re doing everything they can to stay strong for Jayda, but the financial and emotional toll is overwhelming without an end in sight.”

Stevens said money raised will help cover some basic and unexpected expenses, hotel stays, meals, travel, “and whatever Caydence may need back at home, so Andrea and Jason can continue to be there for Jayda without the added financial strain.”

To donate, click here.