New Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee praises Vernon brothers who made it to the CFL

Photo: Facebook Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP Scott Anderson poses for a picture with his family in Ottawa.

Scott Anderson has been officially sworn in as the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee Member of Parliament and on Friday made his first speech in the House of Commons.

“It is an incredible honour to be here in Ottawa representing the people of our riding,” Anderson said of the swearing in ceremony in a Facebook post. “Over 100,000 Canadians call our riding home, and I take seriously the responsibility of representing each and every one of you.”

And on Friday, Anderson rose to celebrate brothers Ben and Brad Hladik for their achievement in Canadian football.

“Not only have Ben and Bradley Hladik made remarkable strides in Canadian football, they are brothers united by blood and bound by a shared commitment to excellence both on and off the field,” Anderson said.

“Ben is an outstanding linebacker with the BC Lions, drafted in 2021 following an exceptional career at the University of British Columbia. His younger brother Bradley, a versatile fullback and long snapper, was recently drafted by the Edmonton Elks.”

Both brothers played football for the Vernon Secondary School Panthers and on Saturday, June 7, they will face off for the first time in the CFL at BC Place.

Anderson said he believes that people “sometimes place so much focus on challenges and struggles that we overlook the importance of celebrating excellence.

"We tend to forget that Canada has achieved so much in its short history. It's truly inspiring to see such a strong example of achievement and dedication right here in our community.”