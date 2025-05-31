Youth programming in Vernon boosted by donation from Bobcat of Vernon

Photo: BGC Okanagan BGC receives donation from Bobcat of Vernon.

The Bobcat of Vernon dealership has donated $5,000 to support Teen Junction programs.

Team Junction is operated by BGC Okanagan and serves youths ages 13 to 20. The centre provides access to showers and laundry, a hot meal, food hampers, tutoring and daily activities for youth in need.

The centre also offers programming to help youth prepare for adulthood.

“We believe in investing in young people and giving them a solid foundation. Programs like LifeSkills provide the tools youth need to build confidence, make informed choices, and succeed in life - skills that are valuable no matter where life takes them,” said David Green, president of Bobcat of Vernon.

The LifeSkills program focuses on everyday knowledge that isn’t always taught in school through activities and group sessions. This helps youth learn problem-solving skills, emotional awareness, and more.

“These are the kinds of things that help youth feel more in control of their lives,” said Sara Issac, Teen Junction program co-ordinator.

Bobcat of Vernon’s donation will directly support activities, guest speakers, and activities for the LifeSkills Program and other youth-led initiatives at the Club.