Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail expansion delayed for months amid easement talks

Photo: Luc Rempel Farmers have been asking for permanent registered easements since May 2024.

Nearly 30 kilometres of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail expansion is on hold as the Agricultural Land Commission irons out easement language with farmers, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The section being delayed is the 27.6-kilometre stretch from the end of Mara Lake South to Stepeny Road in Spallumcheen.

The North Okanagan Shuswap Rail Trail Advisory Committee was scheduled to discuss delays at a meeting Wednesday, but not enough members attended and the meeting was cancelled. RDNO confirmed to Castanet the meeting will be rescheduled and agenda items discussed at that point.

In a report to the committee ahead of the now-delayed meeting, staff said more requests have been made in on-going easement discussions. Farmers have asked for permanent easements registered on their titles that would be sold with their land.

Easement agreements guaranteeing permanent access for agricultural purposes have been granted, but to account for future planning, language currently allows for future trail realignment or highway improvements.

According to the staff report, the wording of easements isn’t settled, and farmers have asked for more.

“Several farmers have requested additional property rights on the public trail beyond just driveway access. These additional property rights may interfere with the operation of the public trail,” reads the report.

Discussion with farmers and the ALC are causing a delay on that stretch of the trail. Detailed construction plans are prepared, but have been on hold since December 2024.

“There are several possible risks associated with ongoing delays, such as escalating costs, availability of subcontractors, and Splatsin Development Corporation may have to lay off some of their Caretakers of the Land construction team,” reads the report.

The meeting does not have a rescheduled date yet.