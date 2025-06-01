Petition calls for speed bumps to be installed at Armstrong schools

Photo: SD83 A petition has been started with the aim of makeing roads more safe around Armstrong Schools.

A petition calling for speed bumps to be installed around Armstrong Schools is gaining traction.

The petition was started last week and has gathered over 400 signatures.

“The joy of watching our children walk independently is often overshadowed by the constant fear of speeding and distracted drivers. Despite road safety education efforts, we've witnessed numerous close calls and incidents where children have been hurt,” stated the petition.

The petition is calling for speed bumps to be installed around all schools in the city. The petition's organizers said studies have proven that well-places speed bumps can lower traffic speeds from 20 to 25 per cent.

“By installing these speed bumps, we can provide a layer of security, not just for our children, but for all pedestrians in the community,” stated the petition.

People have also gone on Facebook to call for change regarding this issue.

A post on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook group said that a child had been hit near the school on May 29. RCMP confirmed a child had been struck by a pickup truck making a left turn onto Highland Park Road from Wood Ave.

“It’s about the reality that something has to change IMMEDIATELY. Because this is not the first time something like this has happened in Armstrong. And if we do nothing, it won’t be the last,” stated a Facebook post from the Vernon & Area Community Forum.

The child was transported to hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The driver was issued a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield to a pedestrian.