Vernon's Creative Chaos celebrating 50 years of artisan fub

It has been around for half a century and June 6 to 8, Creative Chaos will celebrate the milestone.

Held at the Vernon recreation complex, the popular artisan show will feature more than 200 vendors and attract thousands of people.

Ingrid Baron, with Chaos, said the event started as a ceramics show in 1971 where people could exhibit their wares for $1 each.

Then know as the Ceramics and Arts show, it continued to grow and expand over the years. It outgrew the recreation complex and moved into the curling rink.

Now, Chaos takes up the recreation complex and the curling rink.

In 1973, organizers added performing arts, which became a staple of the annual event.

It officially became known as Creative Chaos in 1975.

Everything at the market is produced by the seller, meaning there will be no big box stores or mass produced items.

“There are 226 artisans, 12 food trucks a full slate of performing arts,” Baron said. “And, for our 50th we are hosting a special kid's zone on June 8 in the Dogwood Gym. There will be crafts, of course, and colouring and games and mascots and kid's entertainment.”

Because so many people the admission-free event, a shuttle service will go from the Kal Tire Place parking lot tp the rec centre Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shuttle will run approximately every 20 minutes.

Creative Chaos also collects food and financial donations for the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank.

The Creative Chaos Society is a non-profit organization run by volunteers. Months of time, planning and energy are spent year round to produce this annual event. The original intention of the founding members was to allow the public access to all styles of arts and crafts.