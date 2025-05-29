Waterways expected to rise quickly as Haddo Dam to spill over near Vernon

Photo: RDNO Aberdeen, Haddo and Grizzly Lakes make up the Duteau Creek Reservoir, which partially supplies Greater Vernon Water.

Haddo Dam is expected to spill this weekend, causing Duteau Creek to rise rapidly and move much faster.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is advising the public that the Greater Vernon Water Haddo Dam should be reaching maximum capacity as soon as Friday and spill. This will cause rapidly increasing flows to Duteau Creek.

People near creeks and streams should be aware that water levels could rise quickly and exercise caution around fast-moving water.

Property owners next to Duteau Creek should move all material or equipment from low-lying areas near to the stream.

In a news release, the RDNO explained that dams store water in reservoirs at high-elevations and during the summer water is released into Greater Vernon Water. The dams hold a limited amount of water and during the spring freshet the reservoirs reach their maximum water and then overflow.

“Dams are designed to spill into the natural waterways once the reservoirs are full to protect against the dam overtopping,” stated Zee Marcolin, RDNO general manager of utilities. “This is the normal function of dams and reservoirs. Our concern is that the flow in Duteau Creek and downstream can increase unexpectedly and rapidly.”