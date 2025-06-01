Pickleball tournament to support literacy programming set for June

Photo: Wendy Aasen Pickleball tournament supporting literacy coming up

A pickleball tournament supporting literacy will soon swing away at the Predator Ridge Racquet Club.

The event is an all-level, non-sanctioned, unranked tournament for a good cause. Teams of four compete in rally-style play with women’s, men's, and mixed categories all available.

The entrance fee for the tournament is $100 per person.

The event starts with a “Pickle Party” on June 20th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Players can participate in a clinic and enjoy some food and wine from Big Fat Greek food truck and Peak Cellars.

Vendors will be on-site and silent auction items will be available to bid on.

“We are all about teams having a fun time while supporting a great cause. This is a nice entry into the sport, but more importantly, it supports literacy programming in our community,” said Debbie Nurse, executive director and event organizer.

Teams are encouraged to register by May 31 to be entered for a chance to win a pickleball prize package worth $300. The registration includes lunch.

Tournament play will start at 9 a.m. on June 21.

More information can be found here.