City of Vernon charging Creative Chaos 32 per cent more to rent recreation centre this year

It is costing a lot more to put on Creative Chaos.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the highly popular artisan market that will take over the Vernon recreation complex June 6 to 8.

It will also be the last year year Chaos will be held at the rec centre.

Organizer Ingrid Baron said City of Vernon rental fees for the non-profit society have gone up 32 per cent this year.

Baron said they were also informed they would no longer be allowed to set up the food court on the outdoor Centennial Rink.

As there was no other place to set up the food trucks, a decision was made to move the event to Kal Tire Place next year.

Baron said city officials told her it would also be cheaper to rent the arena, but there would be a separate $2,100 fee every second year to cover the ice surface depending if the north of south arena is used.

“They put us in a different category is what happened,” she said of the rental hike.

She said Creative Chaos, which is a non-profit operated by a society, used to be classified as a community event because it was non-profit “so we paid that rate. They decided we are in the private sponsored entertainment category because we sell booths. Anybody who sells anything now moves into a different category.”

The society was told of the increase after their last budget meeting. Baron said the “budget was set so we weren't prepared for an extra $5,000.”

Baron said Creative Chaos isn't broke even after “two years of definite loses with COVID” but the city fee hike will be felt.

“We are probably going to have to put our booth prices up,” Baron said, adding Chaos was prepared for a five per cent increase this year that they already knew about, but were caught somewhat off guard that the increase was 32 per cent instead.

Increased costs, both with the city through increased fees and other increased expenses, forced the cancellation of the popular Okanagan Military Tattoo which had been held in Vernon every summer for a decade.

City of Vernon CAO Peter Weeber said he will be meeting with user groups in the coming weeks to discuss the increases

"I am aware of the concerns raised by the Vernon Farmers’ Market, the Okanagan Military Tattoo, Creative Chaos, and other organizations regarding rental fees for city facilities," Weeber said in an email through the city's communications department.

"I will be meeting with these organizations in person, including the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, in the coming weeks to better understand their specific concerns. If there are challenges, I want to harness the knowledge and experience within the business community to help address them.

"Advocacy is important — but meaningful progress happens through direct, face-to-face conversations. These discussions offer the best opportunity for problem-solving and moving forward together."

Creative Chaos runs June 6 to 8 at the Vernon rec centre.