Vernon student approached by stranger in white van prompts safety reminder

School district offers safety reminders after student approached by stranger in van.

After a student was approached by a stranger, the Vernon School District is offering safety information to parents and children.

Supt. Karla Mitchell says on May 28 at about 4:30 p.m. a student was approached by a stranger in a white van that stopped on the road next to them in the Pottery Road area of Vernon.

“The male driver motioned for the student to approach their vehicle using a hand gesture,” said Mitchell in an email. “The youth walked away and reported the interaction to their parent who contacted police.”

Mitchell said Mounties have confirmed they’re investigating the incident, but do not believe criminality is responsible.

The incident highlights the importance of having regular stranger safety discussions with children. Talking through stranger safety in advance will help prepare kids to make the right decisions if in an unsafe situation.

Everyday basics include children knowing their home address, parents phone numbers, knowing when to call 911, and establishing a secret word for families to use to identify a safe person.

More safety tips can be found online.

Mitchell says the incident serves as a crucial reminder to have safety talks as summer break approaches and students excited to be outside.